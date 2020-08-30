1/1
JANET DELORIS KENNEDY
1932 - 2020
Janet Deloris Kennedy

87, of East Canton, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Born in Philippi, West Virginia on October 7, 1932, a daughter of the late Berkie and Myrtle (Norris) Mayle, also preceded in death by two sisters, Aleda Mayle, Lula Bell Svorstol; three brothers: Eugene Mayle, Darl Mayle, Delmas Mayle, and son-in-law, Amon Croston. Janet was a member of the Southern Baptist Church and was employed for over 30 years with the Barbour County School System. Most of her experience was with Kindergarten children, whom she truly enjoyed.

She is survived by three daughters: Lois Croston, Florence (Donald) Barnett, all of Canton, Wanda (Larry) Parsons, of Evans, West Virginia; two sons, Woodie (Virginia) Kennedy, Greg Kennedy, all of Canton; two sisters, Augustine Culberson, Vivian Cook; brother, Gorman Mayle; six grandchildren: Stephen (Veronica) Croston, Leslie (Vincent) Kennedy, Ryan (Angela) Barnett, Samantha Parsons, Cory (Jordan) Parsons, Drew Parsons; great-grandchildren: Brayden Croston, Alex Croston, Eli Barnett, Lorilei Barnett, Brooke Kennedy, Dominic Kennedy and Nora Parsons.

Funeral services will be held at Noon on Wednesday, September 2nd., in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home. Friends may call two hours prior to funeral services. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Calling hours
10:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
SEP
2
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
