Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Janet E. Barker Obituary
Janet E. Barker

76, passed away on Feb. 15, 2019. She was born on Feb. 4, 1943 the daughter of the late Donald and Laura Anderegg. Janet enjoyed reading and working on crossword puzzles. She had many achievements but her greatest was her love of her family.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim Barker; and sister, Nancy Williams. Janet is survived by her loving family, brother, William (Rita) Anderegg; daughter, Wanda (Stephen) Murphy; grandchildren, Steve (Brea) Harper, Stacy Harper, and Alex (Kim) Harper; five beloved great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Altercare of Louisville and Absolute Hospice for all your loving care and compassion.

Visitation will be held Tuesday for 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (NORTH CANTON CHAPEL) where services will be held at 11 a.m. with Pastor Rob Lansdale officiating. Interment will take place at North Canton Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 18, 2019
