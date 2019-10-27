Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
JANET E. CRAMER


1947 - 2019
JANET E. CRAMER Obituary
Janet E. Cramer

Age 72, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019 in North Central Baptist Hospital, San Antonio, TX, following a brief illness. Born June 27, 1947 in Youngstown, Ohio. Jan was a Canton resident most of her life having also resided in San Antonio, TX and Toronto, Canada. She retired from M.A. Hanna in 1999. She was a former member of Mt Zion Community Church and an active member with Pegasus Farms Equestrian Center. Jan loved to cook and show cars. Preceded in death by her parents, Robert Milo and Arlene (Taylor) Bartlett; a sister, Claudia Mae Bartlett; stepfather, Earl Blanchard.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Lee G. Cramer; several nieces and nephews including special niece, Dana Toth; and great nieces, Taylor Kettering and Drew LeBoeuf; great friends, Jim and Debbie Percha, Kaleen Todoroff.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at 11:00 am in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave. Interment in North Lawn Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Tuesday from 9:00 – 11:00 am. Memorial donations may be made to Pegasus Farm Equestrian Center.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 27, 2019
