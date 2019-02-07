|
|
Janet E. Hawes
83 of Beach City, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 following a long illness. She was born at Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Rev. Allan W. and Ailleen S. Shehan Caley and had been a resident here 50 years. A graduate of Ohio Wesleyan University in 1957, she later taught high school Spanish and English. Janet was a member of the Beach City United Methodist Church, Wildwood Garden Club, Beach City Study Club and the Wayne County Mountain Dulcimer Players.
She is survived by her husband, Robert, whom she married July 22, 1962; one daughter Susan R. Hawes both of Beach City; one sister Carol A. Lilley of Mckeesport, Pa.; nephew; niece and great-niece.
Services will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City with viewing from 5 - 8 p.m., Friday, February 8, 2019 and one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Campership Fund, c/o Camp Wanake, 9463 Manchester Ave. S.W., Beach City, Oh 44608 or Spina Bifida Association, 1465 New England Dr., North Canton, Oh 44720. Condolences may be made to www.lantzerfuneralhome.com.
Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Repository on Feb. 7, 2019