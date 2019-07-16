Janet Edel 1934 - 2019



Janet was born in Akron, Ohio on May 14, 1934. She passed away peacefully on July 13, 2019 in the home of her daughter, Christa and into the loving arms of her savior, Jesus Christ. She fought a courageous battle for three years against Peritoneal Cancer.



Janet leaves behind four children; Jay (Debbie) of Ohio, Charla Chrisman of Florida, Frank (Sheri) of Florida, and Christa (Brad) of Shirley, MA. She also leaves behind six grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her faithful pet, Lulu. Janet was preceded in death by her mother, Margery Snider, father, Edward Snider, sister, Anita Lanning, and husband of 58 years, John Edel.



Janet was a member of St. Jacob Lutheran Church in Massillon, Ohio. She was a faithful servant of God leading and attending many bible studies in Ohio and Florida after retiring from 30 years of teaching Home Economics. Her academic achievements include a bachelor's degree from WVU and master's degree from Kent State University. Her professional successes were recognized by memberships in Phi Upsilon Omicron and Delta Kappa Gamma among others. She was an accomplished seamstress and crafter. She was also a member of the Massillon Women's Club for over 50 years. Janet's whole life was dedicated to God, her family and serving and educating others.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, Ohio. A celebration of Janet's life will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Massillon with calling hours one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Harrisville I.O.O.F. Cemetery in West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, Janet would like memorials to be sent in her name to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 8697 Mudbrook St. NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646.



