Janet Edel
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, Ohio. A celebration of Janet's life will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Massillon with calling hours one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Harrisville I.O.O.F. Cemetery in West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, Janet would like memorials to be sent in her name to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 8697 Mudbrook St. NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646.
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019