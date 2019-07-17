Home

Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:30 PM - 8:30 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jacob's Lutheran Church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Janet Edel


1934 - 2019
Janet Edel Obituary
Janet Edel

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon, Ohio. A celebration of Janet's life will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Jacob's Lutheran Church in Massillon with calling hours one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Harrisville I.O.O.F. Cemetery in West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, Janet would like memorials to be sent in her name to St. Jacob's Lutheran Church, 8697 Mudbrook St. NW, Massillon, Ohio 44646.

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on July 17, 2019
