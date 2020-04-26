|
Janet Elizabeth Russell
65, of Canton, passed away surrounded by her loved ones, on Friday, April 24, 2020. Janet was born on May 15, 1954 in Canton to the late Earl and Althea (Younger) Russell. After high school, Janet got an Associate's Degree in Accounting and went on to work for many years as Assistant Fiscal Officer for Jackson Township and Stark County. In her free time, Janet enjoyed crafting, especially sewing.
Janet is survived by her brother, Jonathan (Margie) Russell; nieces, Autumn Russell, Angela Green, and Stephanie McKnight; cousins, Bernie (Judy) Hoskinson, Nancy (Jeff) Reed, and Leonard (Melody) Hoskinson; and many other cousins and extended family.
Per her wishes, Janet will be buried in Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Aultman Hospice Cancer Center for taking good care of Janet. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Aultman Hospice at https://aultman foundation.org/home/giving/choose-your-good/. An online memorial can be viewed at www.karlofh.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020