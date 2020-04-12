|
|
Janet F. Caldas
age 78, died Monday. She was born in Clairton, Pennsylvania and lived in Massillon. She earned an Associate degree from the University of Akron, was a retired cosmetologist and social worker and a member of Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Janet enjoyed gardening, acrylic painting, working with stained glass, playing cards, walking, and being with her family.
Survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard C. Caldas; daughters: Lisa (Randall) Kappesser of Cincinnati, Debra (Jeffrey) McKelley of Canton and Kelly (William Richer) Spinosa of West Chester; 12 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren; and brothers, Raymond (Stefanie) Pastore of Bloomfield, Pennsylvania and Richard (Sandy) Pastore of Elizabeth, Pennsylvania. Preceded in death by her sisters, Alice Fine and Sylvia Dureka.
Due to the COVID-19 virus a private Mass of Christian Burial was held with entombment in the Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Michael the Archangel Catholic Church or Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 S.E. Indian Street, Stuart, Florida 34997. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020