Janet Frances (Evans) Rufle
97, passed away on April 20, 2020 after a long and courageous battle at Meadow Wind Health Care Center. Jan was born on May 14, 1922 on the family farm in East Canton, to Edward and Helen (Winkhart) Evans. She graduated from Timken High School and worked at Westinghouse during World War II, making everything and anything that was needed, think Rosie the Riveter. She went on to work at Union Metal and Superior Switchboard until her retirement. She was a member of Canton First Church of the Nazarene and her strong Christian faith remained with her all of her life. Jan's beautiful singing voice led her to sing professionally with big bands at Meyers Lake and many weddings, families included.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Albert "Bus" Rufle, to whom she was married for 73 years at the time of his death; infant son William; brothers and sisters, Edward, Elizabeth, Beverly, David, Ann and Mike. Survivors include her sister Gladys; niece Cheryl "Cherie"; nephew Joe and his family and many nieces, nephews and friends.
To our angels Crossroads Hospice, Pastor Gary, nurse AJ who was amazing and to all her nurses and aides, we thank you for your care and love. Meadow Wind, you gave Jan a safe place to stay. Your kindness and care will never be forgotten. Cindy and Joyce, all of the above. Linda, Carl and Alice, you know how special you were to her and to Cherie, who has always been there, especially the last five years.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, services will be private for the family. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 26, 2020