|
|
Janet Jo (Snyder) Starcher
75, of Canton, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 with her family by her side. She was born in Masontown, WV on December 5, 1943 to the late Murl and Leola Snyder. Janet loved her family unconditionally and will always be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and four sisters. She leaves her children, Tammy Dixon, Kim Fessler and Victor Dixon; grandchildren, Dustin (Jennifer), Christopher, Daniel, Brandon, Marlana, Kasey, Kenneth, Devin and Andrew; three great- grandsons; one great-granddaughter; two brothers; five sisters and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Friday at 4 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 2-4 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 12, 2019