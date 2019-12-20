Home

Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
Janet Kay Milini DeVault


1957 - 2019
Janet Kay Milini DeVault Obituary
Janet Kay Milini DeVault

Age 62 of Jackson Township, passed away Wednesday morning, December 18, 2019. She was born July 13, 1957 in Canton, Ohio. Janet has many friends that she has gained throughout the years while working various jobs including TGIFridays and AirTran/Southwest Airlines where she retired. Janet enjoyed traveling, taking boat rides on Lake Cable, having parties at her house, and making memories with her family and friends that will never be forgotten. To know her was to love her.

Janet was preceded in death by her father, Anthony "Tony" Milini; sister, Lisa Milini; brother, Dino Milini; niece, Tina Milini; and other loving family members. She is survived by husband, Arthur "Ray" DeVault; son, John "Joey" (Stephanie) Milini; stepson, Lee DeVault and stepdaughter, Rae Ann Franks; mother, Zelda Milini; sisters, Cathy Milini, Leeann Milini McLaughlin, and Anzel Milini; brothers, Tony (Carolyn) Milini, and Terry (Jeanne) Milini; and sister-in-law, Mae Wayley. The Family wishes to express a special thanks to her friends, Yvonne Brinkman, Mike Lofland, Gary McCoury, and many others.

Calling hours will be on Sunday, December 22nd from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. The services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 23rd at the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 20, 2019
