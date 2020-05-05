Janet L. Bender
Janet L. Bender

Age 86, of Cambridge, Ohio formerly of Canton, died Sunday following a brief illness. Born in Massillon, she was the daughter of the late Ralph & Leota (Lahr) McInnnis Sr. and had lived in the Massillon/Canton area most of her live before moving to Cambridge five years ago. She was a graduate of Massillon High School and was of Protestant faith.

She is survived by her husband, Carl Bender of the home; sons, Carl (Kathy) Bender of Avon, Ind., Steven Bender of Cambridge; daughter, Margaret (Brian) Buck of Quaker City, Ohio; grandchildren, Jeremy, James, James, Melissa, Terry, Travis; great-grandchildren: Savannaha, Sabastian, Destiny, Lilly, Morgan, Matthew, Evelyn, Emily, Paige and Dylan. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Ralph McInnis Jr.; sisters, Donna Jamison, Katherine Finley and Alice Wagner.

Graveside services will be Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens with Rev. Michael O. Boggs officiating. Friends may call Thursday afternoon from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. We ask that all visitors please respect the six feet distance rule for all events. For those unable to attend services you may register on line at our: "On Line Registry Page" at

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

Published in The Repository on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Calling hours
12:00 - 2:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
MAY
7
Graveside service
2:30 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 entries
May 4, 2020
Warm Embrace Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Susan Mcilvain
May 4, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Crista Kent
