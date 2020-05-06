Janet L. Bender
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janet's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janet L. Bender

Graveside services will be Thursday at 2:30 p.m. in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call Thursday afternoon from 12 noon to 2:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. We ask that all visitors please respect the six feet distance rule for all events.

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
7
Calling hours
12:00 - 2:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
7
Graveside service
2:30 PM
Sunset Hills Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved