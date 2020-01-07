|
Janet L. (Wozniak) Fedeli
age 83 of Canton, passed away early Monday morning. Born in Raleigh County, West Virginia to the late Walter and Glenna (Turner) Wozniak, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Dante Fedeli; son, Randal; and grandson, Tyler Fedeli. Janet loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and had a love for animals, especially dogs.
She is survived by her children: Denise (John) Varavvas, Danny (Julie) Fedeli, Gary (Sharon) Fedeli, Sharon (Bryan) Maley; daughter-in-law, Kelly Fedeli; eight grandchildren: Ana (Nick) Johnson, Amy (Jason) Petrillo, Katy (Alan) Artley, Joseph Fedeli, Taylor Fedeli, Heather (David) Shaw, Jeremy Fullmer, Evan Maley, Elana Maley; seven great grandchildren; siblings, Pat (Ed) Deles, Daina Wood, Helen (Larry) Wilgus, Walter Wozniak Jr., Steve (Cheryl) Wozniak, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received on Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10:00 a.m., at St. Peter Catholic Church with Rev. Fr. John E. Sheridan, S.T.L., celebrant. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bethany Nursing Home. The family would like to express their sincere gratitude for the care and compassion shown to Janet by the staff at Bethany Nursing Home, Crossroads Hospice and Palliative Care.
