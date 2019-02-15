|
Janet L. Gatrell 1938-2019
80, of Perry Twp. passed away on February 13, 2019. Janet was born in Canton, Ohio on December 12, 1938 to the late John and Dorothy Domenico. She was a graduate of Canton Timken High School class of 1956, retired from Georgia Pacific Paper Co. and was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Janet was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
Preceded in death by her granddaughter Kari Anne Hurst; great-grandson Luke Nicholas Kortis; brother Bob Domenico and sisters Theresa Domenico, Ann Kerry, Margaret Krebs and Veronica Ruckman. She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years Richard "Skip" Gatrell; children Beth Kortis, Jimmy Kortis, Cindy (Frank) Perez and Steve (Tina) Kortis; step-children Mike Gatrell and Dana Arnold; nine grandchildren; 10 great- grandchildren; sister Cecelia Lupe; brother Jack Domenico; many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Monday February 18, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Fr. G. David Weikart officiating. Family and friends may visit from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday February 17, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 15, 2019