|
|
Janet L. Sarno
58, of Massillon passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. She was born September 22, 1960 in Massillon, Ohio to the late Eugene and Marina Sarno. Janet worked at the Bridge and
enjoyed playing baseball and going bowling.
Janet was an Angel and will be dearly missed by her sister, Joyce (Fletcher) Hunter; niece, Angelique (Nate) Bucher; great nieces, Greenlee and Claire; brother, Richard Sarno; great niece and nephew, Sheena and Eric Sarno; boyfriend, Richard; and a host of family and friends.
In honoring her wishes she will be cremated. A celebration of Janet's life will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 6 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44710. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home,
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Sept. 18, 2019