Janet L. Sisler
63, of East Canton, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born January 5, 1957, in Canton, Ohio, to the late C. Gene and M. Arlene Dotson. Janet graduated from Perry High School and University of Akron with an Associate Degree. She worked for many years in the Health industry most recent at Stonecrossing Nursing Home. Janet loved all animals and wild life. She was a member of the Wilderness Center.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Sisler. Janet is survived by her son, Jeffrey Sisler; brother, Jeff Dotson; beloved birds, John Parrot and Lilly; and a host of loving friends.
In honoring her wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020