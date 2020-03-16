Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721

JANET L. SISLER


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET L. SISLER Obituary
Janet L. Sisler

63, of East Canton, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born January 5, 1957, in Canton, Ohio, to the late C. Gene and M. Arlene Dotson. Janet graduated from Perry High School and University of Akron with an Associate Degree. She worked for many years in the Health industry most recent at Stonecrossing Nursing Home. Janet loved all animals and wild life. She was a member of the Wilderness Center.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Jay Sisler. Janet is survived by her son, Jeffrey Sisler; brother, Jeff Dotson; beloved birds, John Parrot and Lilly; and a host of loving friends.

In honoring her wishes she will be cremated and there will be no services. Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -