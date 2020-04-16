Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Kasler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lavaun Kasler


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Lavaun Kasler Obituary
Janet Lavaun Kasler

84, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born June 28, 1935 in Canton, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Ruth Latham. Janet was a long-time member and children's bible quiz coach at Canton 1st Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed cooking, making candy, sewing and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son, Bobbie Gene Kasler; brother, Robert Latham. Janet is survived by her husband of 66 years George; children, Daniel (Sheri), Randall, Gregory (Lisa), Dwight (Gretchen), Kathryn (Richard) Kyle and Brian (Jamie); 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brothers, Eugene (Shirley) Latham and Darryl (Gina) Latham; sisters, Beverly Kasler and Debra Wise and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Due to the restrictions surrounding large gatherings a private service will be held for the family at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -