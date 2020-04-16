|
Janet Lavaun Kasler
84, of Canton passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020. She was born June 28, 1935 in Canton, Ohio to the late Kenneth and Ruth Latham. Janet was a long-time member and children's bible quiz coach at Canton 1st Church of the Nazarene. She enjoyed cooking, making candy, sewing and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by son, Bobbie Gene Kasler; brother, Robert Latham. Janet is survived by her husband of 66 years George; children, Daniel (Sheri), Randall, Gregory (Lisa), Dwight (Gretchen), Kathryn (Richard) Kyle and Brian (Jamie); 18 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren; brothers, Eugene (Shirley) Latham and Darryl (Gina) Latham; sisters, Beverly Kasler and Debra Wise and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Due to the restrictions surrounding large gatherings a private service will be held for the family at Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Burial will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. The family is planning a celebration of life at a later date. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
