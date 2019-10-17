|
Janet Lee Meurer
65 of Mineral City, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Aultman hospital. She was born Nov. 21, 1953 in Canton, Ohio. Janet has been an East Sparta resident most of her life, graduating from Sandy Valley in 1973, she received her college degree in medical assisting from Brown Mackey and served in the Marines for two years. She mostly spent time with her family and pets. Janet Lee Meurer is survived by her parents, Ervin and Gene Carpenter; husband, George Meurer; children, Shane Meurer, Robyn Meurer, sisters, Susie Carver, Joann Carpenter, Shelly Fiddler; grankids, Kameron Mcintyre, Hunter Mcintyre, and Mckenna Stropki.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, 12 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton with visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time. Burial at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family in care of the funeral home. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019