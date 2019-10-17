Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
View Map
Janet Meurer
Janet Lee Meurer

Janet Lee Meurer


1953 - 2019
Janet Lee Meurer Obituary
Janet Lee Meurer

65 of Mineral City, passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Aultman hospital. She was born Nov. 21, 1953 in Canton, Ohio. Janet has been an East Sparta resident most of her life, graduating from Sandy Valley in 1973, she received her college degree in medical assisting from Brown Mackey and served in the Marines for two years. She mostly spent time with her family and pets. Janet Lee Meurer is survived by her parents, Ervin and Gene Carpenter; husband, George Meurer; children, Shane Meurer, Robyn Meurer, sisters, Susie Carver, Joann Carpenter, Shelly Fiddler; grankids, Kameron Mcintyre, Hunter Mcintyre, and Mckenna Stropki.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, 12 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton with visitation ONE HOUR PRIOR to service time. Burial at Sunset Hills Burial Park in Canton. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the family in care of the funeral home. www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Oct. 17, 2019
