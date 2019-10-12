Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
the Harvestime Apostolic Temple
136 E. Maple St.
Hartville, OH
Janet Lee Soper


1940 - 2019
Janet Lee Soper Obituary
Janet Lee Soper

79, of Louisville, went home to be with the Lord, Oct. 7th, 2019. Born in Grafton, W.Va., on June 4, 1940, a daughter of the late Bishop Marcus and Juanita (Kennedy) Mayle, also preceded in death by her first husband, Charles E. Michael in 1958; second husband, Robert W. Soper, in 2005; son, Steven Michael, in 2008; brothers, Floyd Mayle, Cornell Mayle, and Roger Mayle. Janet was a longtime member of the Harvestime Apostolic Temple of Hartville. Survived by two sons, Rick Michael, of Canton, Richard Soper, of Louisville; sister, Wilma Swogger, of Canton; as well as many nieces; nephews; cousins; loving family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 14th at Noon in the Harvestime Apostolic Temple, 136 E. Maple St. Hartville, OH 44632, with Rev. Raymond Smith officiating. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13th, also in the church, as well as one hour prior to services on Monday. Burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 12, 2019
