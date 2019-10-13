|
Janet Lee Soper
79, of Louisville, went home to be with the Lord, Oct. 7th, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 14th at Noon in the Harvestime Apostolic Temple, 136 E. Maple St. Hartville, OH 44632, with Rev. Raymond Smith officiating. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13th, also in the church, as well as one hour prior to services on Monday. Burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019