Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harvestime Apostolic Temple
136 E. Maple St.
Hartville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
the Harvestime Apostolic Temple
136 E. Maple St.
Hartville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Soper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Lee Soper


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Janet Lee Soper Obituary
Janet Lee Soper

79, of Louisville, went home to be with the Lord, Oct. 7th, 2019. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 14th at Noon in the Harvestime Apostolic Temple, 136 E. Maple St. Hartville, OH 44632, with Rev. Raymond Smith officiating. Friends may call from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 13th, also in the church, as well as one hour prior to services on Monday. Burial will take place in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com.

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.