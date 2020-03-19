The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
Funeral
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Paquelet Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH
JANET LOUISE RELFORD


1943 - 2020
JANET LOUISE RELFORD Obituary
Janet Louise Relford

age 76, passed away on March 17, 2020 at her home after a lengthy illness. She was born May 1, 1943 in Massillon, Ohio. She was the daughter of the late Media Jones and Leo Herring. Janet was a graduate of Washington High School in 1961.

She married the love of her life, William Bernard Relford, Sr., in 1962, and they were married for 57 years. Janet was the proud mother of nine; grandmother of 27; great-grandmother of 11; and she had a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Janet was a caring and compassionate person who loved doing for others. She spent her free time traveling and spending time with family and friends.

Services will be held at Paquelet Funeral Home Saturday, March 21, 2020, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and the funeral at 11 a.m.

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 19, 2020
