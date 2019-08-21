|
Janet M. Brown 1944-2019
age 75, of Canton, passed away Monday August 19, 2019. She was born May 27, 1944 in Sewickley, PA to the late Joseph and Gertrude (Egley) Kozar.
She is preceded in death by one sister, Laraine Matus; two grandchildren, David and Melissa Brown. Janet is survived by her husband, John H. Brown to whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage; five children, John A. (Annette) Brown, Jeff Brown (fiancé, Denise), Brenda Boyce (fiancé, James), Steven Brown and Phillip Brown; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; one brother, Joe (Patty) Kozar; one sister, Marilyn Dinell.
Funeral services will be Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Dan Deem and Pastor Gary Cross officiating. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be received Friday 5-8 p.m. and one hour before services on Saturday (10-11 a.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019