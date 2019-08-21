Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet M. Brown


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet M. Brown Obituary
Janet M. Brown 1944-2019

age 75, of Canton, passed away Monday August 19, 2019. She was born May 27, 1944 in Sewickley, PA to the late Joseph and Gertrude (Egley) Kozar.

She is preceded in death by one sister, Laraine Matus; two grandchildren, David and Melissa Brown. Janet is survived by her husband, John H. Brown to whom she celebrated 55 years of marriage; five children, John A. (Annette) Brown, Jeff Brown (fiancé, Denise), Brenda Boyce (fiancé, James), Steven Brown and Phillip Brown; 10 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; one brother, Joe (Patty) Kozar; one sister, Marilyn Dinell.

Funeral services will be Saturday August 24, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Dan Deem and Pastor Gary Cross officiating. Burial in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends and family will be received Friday 5-8 p.m. and one hour before services on Saturday (10-11 a.m.). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now