Janet M. Colloredo
1931 - 2020
Janet M. Colloredo

Age 89, of Minerva, passed away peacefully, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. She was born Feb. 23, 1931 in Massillon to Harley and Grace (Hardgrove) Pitz. She retired from the Minerva United Methodist Church where she was Secretary for 17 years. She had also worked as a ticket agent for American Airlines and John Jacob Travel. She is a member of the Minerva United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Women and graduated from Canal Fulton High School in 1949. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who always put others before herself.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Colloredo whom she married June 7, 1958, two daughters, Karen (William) Kerr of N. Canton, Linda (Craig) Baumberger of Minerva, four grandchildren; Rob Kerr of Athens, Jeff Kerr of N. Canton, Calli Baumberger of Anchorage, Alaska, Mandi (Keagan) Henman of Minerva and a great grandson, Vance Henman.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 am with Rev. William Kerr officiating. Burial will be in East Lawn Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday from 6-8 pm at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva United Methodist Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.

Gotschall-Hutchison, 330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
AUG
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4900
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
August 15, 2020
So sorry for you loss.
Holly Mikes
Acquaintance
