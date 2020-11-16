Janet M. FisherAge 58, of Canton, passed away early Sunday morning, November 15, 2020 in University Hospital. Janet was born June 5, 1962 in Canton, the daughter of the late James and Rita (Hare) Rawley. She was a Medical Technologist at Akron City Hospital for the past thirty-five years. Janet was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church as well as a season ticket holder to Playhouse Square in Cleveland.Janet is survived by her husband, David with whom she celebrated 33 years of marriage this past May; daughters, Kasey (Jeremy) Auerbach, Emily Fisher; brothers, Jim (Carrie) Rawley, Patrick (Kari) Rawley, David (Elizabeth) Rawley; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Janet was preceded in death by an infant brother, Tommy Rawley.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church. Private entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID, private calling hours will be held for the immediate family. Janet would like donations in her memory to be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecarns Ave., Ste. 200, Manhattan Beach, CA. 90266 or to Mr. Jojo's Rescue, 378 Northlake Blvd. #431, North Palm Beach, FL 33408. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at:WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOMEAND CREMATION SERVICES330-455-0387