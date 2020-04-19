|
Janet M. (Carper) Watkins
Janet M. (Carper) Watkins, 89, of North Canton, passed away on April 12, 2020. She was born on Feb. 19, 1931 to the late Charles and Esther (Rudy) Carper in Canton, Ohio. Janet was a 1949 graduate of North Canton High School. After two years at Juniata College in Huntingdon, Penn., she returned to North Canton and worked at the Hoover Company. After meeting and marrying her husband Walter, Janet attended secretarial school and worked as a secretary at Goodyear Aerospace Corporation in Akron for 10 years, leaving to become a stay-at-home mom, serving as a parental volunteer for school functions and organizations. She was active for years with the Order of the Eastern Star through the William H. Hoover Masonic Lodge, organizing various fundraising events and serving as treasurer. Janet was an active member of Northminster Presbyterian Church, volunteering for numerous programs and activities. She also was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, George D. Worth Post 574.
In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her sister, Roslyn (Carper) Messerly. She is survived by her husband, Walter; daughter, Beth; twin sister, Janice M. (Carper) Williams, and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held Thursday, April 16 at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Dr. Richard Holmes officiating. Memorial donations may be made to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, the Refuge of Hope, the Harvest Home Shelter for Women and Children, or to a . Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at dwilliamsfh.com.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020