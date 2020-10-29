1/
JANET MARIE CARTER
1953 - 2020
Janet Marie Carter

age 66 of Massillon, Ohio, passed away on October 27, 2020. Janet was born on December 12, 1953, in Massillon, Ohio, to the late Henry, Sr. and Edna (Smith) Pandrea. Janet was a utility worker for many years at the H.J. Heinz Company. She enjoyed playing bingo and taking trips with her husband. Janet loved her family, especially her grandchildren. Her most endearing quality was her compassion for others. Janet will be greatly missed as a loving wife, mother, Nana, sister, and friend.

She is preceded in death by her siblings: Tommy Pandrea, Frank Pandrea, and Rose Pandrea. She is survived by her loving husband for 20 years, David Carter; children: Shelly (Larry) Tausch, and John (Carrie) Carter; grandchildren: Maguire Tausch, Blake Tausch, Westin Carter, and Ryleigh Carter; and siblings: Starr (Paul) Smith, Joyce White, John (Sheila) Pandrea, George Pandrea, Joe (Pam) Pandrea, and Henry (Virginia) Pandrea.

Friends and family may come to call on Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial to take place at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton. Messages of comfort and sympathy may be made to: www.paquelet.com In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Toy Fund, Inc, 2401 Swiss Ave. S.W., Canton, Ohio 44706. Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required.

Paquelet and Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,

Massillon, Ohio, 330-833-4839

Published in The Repository on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
OCT
31
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
