Janet Marie Smith Allender
1938-2019
80, of Belpre, Ohio passed away July 26, 2019 at Arcadia Nursing Home, Coolville, Ohio. She was born August 9, 1938 in Morgan County, Ohio a daughter of the late Elwood and Bernice Minard Smith. Janet enjoyed being around people especially family and friends. She worked as a server for Bob Evans Restaurant.
She is survived by a daughter Jo Beth Allender (Donnie) of Belpre, Ohio, one son, Joseph Elwood Allender of Columbus, Ohio; a grandson Nick Stephens, who was like a son, and one brother Jerry B. Smith of Canton, Ohio. In addition to her parents Janet was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Allender and a son Jeff Allender.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 1305 Washington Boulevard, Belpre, Ohio, with Pastor Junior Walker officiating. A visitation will be 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Bartlett, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2019