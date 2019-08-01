Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio - Belpre
1305 Washington Boulevard
Belpre, OH 45714
(740) 423-7821
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio - Belpre
1305 Washington Boulevard
Belpre, OH 45714
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre, Ohio - Belpre
1305 Washington Boulevard
Belpre, OH 45714
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Allender
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Marie Smith Allender


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Marie Smith Allender Obituary
Janet Marie Smith Allender

1938-2019

80, of Belpre, Ohio passed away July 26, 2019 at Arcadia Nursing Home, Coolville, Ohio. She was born August 9, 1938 in Morgan County, Ohio a daughter of the late Elwood and Bernice Minard Smith. Janet enjoyed being around people especially family and friends. She worked as a server for Bob Evans Restaurant.

She is survived by a daughter Jo Beth Allender (Donnie) of Belpre, Ohio, one son, Joseph Elwood Allender of Columbus, Ohio; a grandson Nick Stephens, who was like a son, and one brother Jerry B. Smith of Canton, Ohio. In addition to her parents Janet was preceded in death by her husband Franklin Allender and a son Jeff Allender.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, August 2, 2019 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, 1305 Washington Boulevard, Belpre, Ohio, with Pastor Junior Walker officiating. A visitation will be 4 – 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Mt. Hermon Cemetery, Bartlett, Ohio.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now