Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Lyons Chapel in Fairmount Health Center
36859 Ridge Road
Willoughby, OH
Janet Raye Immel Clark


1930 - 2019
Janet Raye Immel Clark Obituary
Janet Raye Immel Clark

Born April 30, 1930

Deceased Oct. 31, 2019

Loving wife and spouse for over 65 wonderful years to husband, Roland Edwin Clark; mother of Dwight (Nancy), Scott (Leslie) and Jim Clark; grandmother to Mindy Bower (Andrew), Brett and Mackenzie; great-grandmother to Maisie, Fletcher and Graham Bower.

Raised as an only child by her parents, Ian and Ethel Watt Immel. Born in Canton, Ohio, attended Lehman School and received her Bachelor's Degree in Public School Music from the College of Wooster. Janet was an accomplished pianist, watercolor artist and vocalist, excelling in the arts. Mom, as we knew her, was caring, supportive and raised her family selflessly. Janet and Roland were active members of Lyndhurst Community Presbyterian Church for 50+ years, participating in the choir High and many volunteer activities. They met in Saginaw, Mich., and settled in Cleveland to raise their family. As a piano teacher, she educated many youngsters, including her children and grandchildren, over 5 decades. Janet was an active member of the PEO Sisterhood, and truly enjoyed each of her many high school and college reunions. Spending time with her entire family, including many first cousins, was the experience she enjoyed most. We were truly fortunate to have had her in each of our lives to almost 90 years old.

A Memorial Service will be held in her honor at the Lyons Chapel in Fairmount Health Center, 36859 Ridge Road, Willoughby, Ohio 44094 at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to Breckenridge Village Living Life Fund – 36859 Ridge Road, Willoughby, Ohio 44094.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 1, 2019
