The Repository Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Lakes
Jackson Twp., OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET RUDY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET RUDY


1937 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET RUDY Obituary
Janet Rudy

went home to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, September 26, 2019. Janet was born on November 14, 1937 to the late Ralph and Hazel Legrom and graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1955. She married Melvin, the love of her life, on June 25, 1960. She worked at First National Bank in Dalton for 22 years and retired in 2005. She most recently retired from The Wise Owl in 2017. Janet enjoyed spending time with family and friends, tending to her flower beds and relaxing on the pontoon boat at Atwood Lake. She was also an exceptional baker – making chocolate pies and cut-out cookies for her grandsons and family. She also enjoyed attending Church of the Lakes and listening to Pastor Bryan's sermons.

She is survived by her husband, Melvin Rudy of 59 years; her daughter, Brenda (Dan) Fomich; her grandsons, Jeff (Suzanne) Fomich and Brandon (Mollie) Fomich; her great-grandsons, Owen and Hudson Fomich; and her sister, Bonnie Knobb.

A Celebration of Janet's life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Lakes in Jackson Twp. Burial will follow at Dalton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet's name to Aultman Hospice: 2821 Woodlawn NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. Janet and the family wish to thank Heidi, Debbie and Aultman Hospice for providing exceptional care. The family is also grateful to Dr. Esser Talug and her staff, Pam and Janet, for their many years of love and compassion.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

& Crematory

(330) 833-4839
Published in The Repository on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
Download Now