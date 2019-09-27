|
Janet Rudy
went home to be with the Lord on Thursday morning, September 26, 2019. Janet was born on November 14, 1937 to the late Ralph and Hazel Legrom and graduated from Massillon Washington High School in 1955. She married Melvin, the love of her life, on June 25, 1960. She worked at First National Bank in Dalton for 22 years and retired in 2005. She most recently retired from The Wise Owl in 2017. Janet enjoyed spending time with family and friends, tending to her flower beds and relaxing on the pontoon boat at Atwood Lake. She was also an exceptional baker – making chocolate pies and cut-out cookies for her grandsons and family. She also enjoyed attending Church of the Lakes and listening to Pastor Bryan's sermons.
She is survived by her husband, Melvin Rudy of 59 years; her daughter, Brenda (Dan) Fomich; her grandsons, Jeff (Suzanne) Fomich and Brandon (Mollie) Fomich; her great-grandsons, Owen and Hudson Fomich; and her sister, Bonnie Knobb.
A Celebration of Janet's life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Lakes in Jackson Twp. Burial will follow at Dalton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet's name to Aultman Hospice: 2821 Woodlawn NW, Canton, Ohio 44708. Janet and the family wish to thank Heidi, Debbie and Aultman Hospice for providing exceptional care. The family is also grateful to Dr. Esser Talug and her staff, Pam and Janet, for their many years of love and compassion.
