Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Lakes
Jackson Twp., OH
JANET RUDY


1937 - 2019
JANET RUDY Obituary
Janet Rudy

A Celebration of Janet's life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Lakes in Jackson Twp. Burial will follow at Dalton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet's name to Aultman Hospice: 2821 Woodlawn NW, Canton, Ohio 44708.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

& Crematory

(330) 833-4839
Published in The Repository on Sept. 28, 2019
