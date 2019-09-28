|
Janet Rudy
A Celebration of Janet's life will be held on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Lakes in Jackson Twp. Burial will follow at Dalton Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Janet's name to Aultman Hospice: 2821 Woodlawn NW, Canton, Ohio 44708.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 28, 2019