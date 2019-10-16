Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
7:00 PM
L.I.F.E. Ministries International Church
2651 Market Ave N
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for JANET RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JANET RUTH AUVIL RICHARDSON


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
JANET RUTH AUVIL RICHARDSON Obituary
Janet Ruth (Auvil) Richardson

age 80, of Waynesburg, departed this earthly life Friday evening, October 11, 2019 at Aultman Hospital, Canton, Ohio. Born June 10, 1939 in Rowlesburg, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Dorothy (Courtney) Auvil.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Squamous Cell Carcinoma Research and Prevention Fund | Fund Number: 313829, Ohio State University (https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=313545)

A Memorial service will be held at L.I.F.E. Ministries International Church, 2651 Market Ave N., Canton, Ohio on Friday, October 18, 2009 at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road NW, Canton, Ohio 44718.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of JANET's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now