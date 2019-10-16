|
|
Janet Ruth (Auvil) Richardson
age 80, of Waynesburg, departed this earthly life Friday evening, October 11, 2019 at Aultman Hospital, Canton, Ohio. Born June 10, 1939 in Rowlesburg, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Dorothy (Courtney) Auvil.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Squamous Cell Carcinoma Research and Prevention Fund | Fund Number: 313829, Ohio State University (https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/OnlineGivingDonation.aspx?Source_Code=DEV_AG-MED_CHRI-JamesWeb-ON-S&Fund=313545)
A Memorial service will be held at L.I.F.E. Ministries International Church, 2651 Market Ave N., Canton, Ohio on Friday, October 18, 2009 at 7:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, 5000 Everhard Road NW, Canton, Ohio 44718.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 16, 2019