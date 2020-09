Janet Sue Hershberger66, of Hartville, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, September 12, 2020. She was born May 22, 1954 in Canton, to Jacob and Irene (Miller) Hershberger. Janet loved spending time with her family. Her grandchildren meant everything to her, and she enjoyed attending many of their sporting and school activities over the years. Janet retired from USF Holland in Akron, Ohio in 2016 after more than 30 years of employment. In retirement, she enjoyed fellowship with her bible study group and attending service at MissionView Church in North Canton. Janet was a pet lover and enjoyed providing care for the pets of family and friends. She also enjoyed quilting and sewing. Janet was also an avid bowler, participating in many leagues over the years.Family was everything to Janet and she will be greatly missed by her loving mother, Irene Hershberger; her beloved daughter, Lisa Tierney (Brian); cherished grandchildren: Tristan, Morgan, Devin and Logan Tierney; and her loving siblings: Duane (Mabel) Hershberger, Debra Forrest, Darryl Hershberger, James (Janelle) Hershberger, Ed (Lisa) Hershberger; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, and her brother, Devon Hershberger.Calling hours will be Tuesday, September 15th., from 4-7 p.m. at Cornerstone Community Chapel in Hartville. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the church. Please sign the guestbook at: www.arnoldfuneralhome.com Arnold-Hartville, 330-877-9364