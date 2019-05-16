Janetlee "Janet" Kennedy



1934-2019



A resident of Massillon, age 85 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born January 6, 1934 in Massillon to the late Ernest and Mary (Wilhelm) Jacobs.



She married Arden C. Kennedy on October 20, 1951 and they shared almost 41 years together.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank Janet's caregivers at Aultman Hospital during her final illness for her exceptional care. For full obituary go to www.arnoldlynch.com



Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-4839 Published in The Repository on May 16, 2019