Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
Janetlee "Janet" Kennedy


1934 - 2019
Janetlee "Janet" Kennedy Obituary
Janetlee "Janet" Kennedy

1934-2019

A resident of Massillon, age 85 went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, May 15, 2019. She was born January 6, 1934 in Massillon to the late Ernest and Mary (Wilhelm) Jacobs.

She married Arden C. Kennedy on October 20, 1951 and they shared almost 41 years together.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home on Saturday, May 18, 2019 at 10 a.m. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday, May 17, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and 1 hour prior to the service. Interment at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. The family would like to thank Janet's caregivers at Aultman Hospital during her final illness for her exceptional care. For full obituary go to www.arnoldlynch.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-4839
Published in The Repository on May 16, 2019
