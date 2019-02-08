|
Janice A. (Summers) Hamilton
1946-2019
72, passed away on February 5, 2019. She was born on November 26, 1946 the daughter of the late James & Margaret (Whikehart) Summers in Zanesville, Ohio. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church. Janice retired from Fishers Foods after 27 years of service. She enjoyed bicycling, sewing, playing cards and listening to Elvis. She made her house a home for family and friends where all enjoyed her cooking and baking. Her greatest love and enjoyment was being with her family and spending precious time and many laughs with her grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings James Summers II and Patricia Summers. Janice is survived by her husband of 16 years, Terry D. Hamilton; daughters, Stephanie (Chris) Hoot and Judy Marks; son, Tim Marks; grandchildren, Coty, Curstynn, and Austin; step-daughters, Elizabeth Hamilton and Kathy (Eric) Stafford; step-grandchildren, Tessa and Mia; sisters, Sandy Childs and Sue Clark; sister-in-law, Karen Summers; and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (4940 W. Tuscarawas St. Canton 44708) with the Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Memory Garden. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 8, 2019