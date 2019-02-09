|
|
|
Janice A.
(Summers)
Hamilton
Visitation will be held Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 10:00 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church (4940 W. Tuscarawas St. Canton 44708) with the Rev. Fr. G. David Weikart as celebrant. Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Memory Garden. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Reed Funeral Home
Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2019
