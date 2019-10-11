|
Janice Carol Fliger
age 78, of Navarre joined her husband, Kenneth John Fliger and son, Scott Fliger in heaven early Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2019. Born on June 28, 1941 at Canton, Ohio, Janice was a daughter of the late Joseph H. and Vera E. Domer Paulus.
She is survived by her brother, Vernon Paulus; four children, James Sams, Jr., Linda Baumgardner, Jerry Sams and Jack Sams; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
In keeping with Janice's wishes, there will be no public services or calling hours. Arrangements were handled though Geib's Tuscarawas Valley Crematory at Dover. The family would like to extend a thank you to everyone for their love and support. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Janice by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 11, 2019