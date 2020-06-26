Janice Claire Weimer
On Wednesday, June 24, 2020, Janice Claire Weimer loving sister and mother of three children, passed away at the age of 76. Janice was born May 28, 1944 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Marjorie and Benjamin DeLashmutt. She completed her nursing degree but devoted her life to raising her two daughters and one son. Janice loved life, family, and people but her love for God is what she enjoyed sharing the most.
She was an enduring pillar of support and love to her beloved children: April, Heather, Chris and her ten grandchildren. Being an avid reader, she spent much time daily reading her Bible and books of prophecy by EG White. She loved the simple things in life and country living. Her other passion was traveling and she made several trips to the United Arab Emirates where her daughter lives. In her last visit to Abu Dhabi in 2019, she returned to the United States to pursue her dream of finding a peaceful country home. Her dream was cut short, nevertheless she rests in peace awaiting to go to the Promised Land when her Savior Jesus returns. Her one desire is that we would all be with her in heaven where there will be no more death, nor pain, or
sadness, where all things will be made new, as promised in Revelation 21:4.
She will be laid to rest in the Alliance City Cemetery on (TODAY) Friday, June 26, 2020 at 2 p.m. The graveside service will be Live Streamed, please see the bottom of Janice's obituary located at: www.ctcfuneral.com A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at:
www.ctcfuneral.com
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home, 330-823-1050
Published in The Repository on Jun. 26, 2020.