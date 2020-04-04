Home

Janice (Jan) Dayton


1939 - 2020
Janice (Jan) Dayton Obituary
Janice (Jan) Dayton

80, of Carrollton died Thursday, April 2, 2020 in the Carroll Healthcare Center at Carrollton. Born April 7, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Albert and Vada Gordon Crottinger. Janice retired as the manager for the Carroll Court Apartments in Carrollton. She was also a member of the Family Worship Center in Carrollton and the Carroll Ruritans.

Janice is survived by five children, Lonnie Adams (Dave Flanary) of Carrollton, Laura (Rick) Arabolos of Venice, Fla., David (Sheryl) Booth of Port Charlotte, Fla., Lynda (Jim) Wickline of Augusta, Ga., and Douglas (Penny) Dayton of Canton, Ohio; two step children, Dorothy Scott of McArthur, Ohio and Ronald (Jan) Dayton of McArthur, Ohio; special nieces, Renee (Jim) Miller of Sugarcreek, Tracy Roger of Louisville, Ohio and special nephew, Jay Hunsicker of Winesburg, Ohio; 21 grandchildren; 21 great-granchildren, and 14 great-great-grandchildren. She has touched the hearts of so many and will be loved and missed for years to come.

Graveside services for her family were held at the Brookfield Cemetery at Massillon. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Family Worship Center, North Lisbon Street, Carrollton, Ohio 44615. Services under the care and guidance of Dodds Funeral Home, Carrollton, Ohio.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2020
