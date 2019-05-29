|
|
Janice E. Lake
Age 72, of Navarre died Sunday, May 26, 2019 in her home. Born April 1, 1947 in Caress, W.Va., to the late Daly and Dulcie (Knicely) King. She was a Navarre resident since 1967. Preceded in death by her husband, Lester Lake in 1996 and a son, Eric Lake. She is survived by five sons, Edward (Suzannah) Lake, James (Anthony) Lake, Charles Lake, Curtis (Holly) Lake, Matthew (Melissa) Lake; five grandchildren, Sabrina, Christopher, Kaylin, Natalie and Collin; three sisters, Kathleen Ables, Merlyn (John) Green, Karen Ables; one brother, Donald King; several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Friday, May 31, 2019 from 6–8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home on South Cleveland Ave.
Kreighbaum-Sanders
330-484-2525
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on May 29, 2019