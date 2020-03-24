|
|
Janice E. Williams
Age 85, of North Canton, passed away Sunday March 22, 2020 in Aultman Compassionate Care. She was born October 13, 1934 in Canton to the late William H. and J. Isabelle (Smith) Glantzer. Janice was a 1952 graduate of East Canton High School. She was a member of Greenwood Christian Church and Order of Eastern Star Legacy Chapter #596 where she formerly served in numerous capacities.
She is preceded in death by her husband, David G. Williams in 2017; one sister, June Poling. Janice is survived by three children, Derek G. (Catherine) Williams of Louisville, Paula L. (David) Bellamy of East Canton and Daniel G. (Krystal) Williams of Canton; nine grandchildren, Seth Williams, Jordan (Katarina) Williams, Lauren (David) Calhoun, Jarod (Karli) Williams, Blake Williams, Jason (Rachel) Bellamy, Natalie (Justin) Flott, Daniel and David Williams; eight great-grandchildren, Mason, Sawyer, Lily, Dawson, Oliver, Valentina, Olivia and Juliana.
A private family service will be conducted at a later date. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.
Sanders
330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 24, 2020