Janice F. Edwards


1939 - 2019
Janice F. Edwards Obituary
Janice F. Edwards

age 80 of Canton and formerly of Pine Island, FL., passed away on Friday, September 6, 2019. She was born in Canton on August 4, 1939. She will be fondly remembered for her beautifully decorated Christmas cookies and her beloved dogs. She is survived by five children, William Jr. (Lori) Edwards, Myra (Ken) Peters, Allison (Chris) Green, Deborah (David) Bair, 12 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and 2 sisters, Sylvia Peters and Rebecca Klotz. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorial donations can be made to the Aultman Compassionate Care Center (2821 Woodlawn Avenue NW, Canton, OH 44708); Stark County Humane Society (P.O. Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705) or a . Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 15, 2019
