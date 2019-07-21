|
Janice L. Giovanini
83, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, with family by her side. Born on Aug. 20,1935, to the late Norman Peters (Lu Peters) and Virginia (Wykoff) Peters, (J.O. Peters), Janice lived in Ohio all of her life. Janice was a 1953 graduate of Alliance High School. She was also a graduate of Mount Union College, and Kent State University, where she earned a Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Education, respectively. Janice was employed by the Bureau of Unemployment in Alliance and Columbus, followed by Alliance City Schools, where she spent her career teaching first grade and Title I Reading. During her tenure as teacher of Title I Reading, Janice became known as "The Story Lady". She dressed in elaborate costumes to correspond with books, and transformed her reading center into a multi sensory storyland to the delight of many.
Following retirement from Alliance City Schools in 1986, Janice became a volunteer "Ed-zoo-cator" for the Akron Zoo, and also led many bicycle trips for American Youth Hostels, including trips to Australia, Alaska, the coast of California, Puget Sound, New England, among others. Janice was a member of the Stark County Bike Club, and North Canton YMCA. She was an avid bicyclist, and in later years, her main mode of transportation was her feet. She enjoyed walking wherever she went. Janice's grandchildren were the light of her life, and she devoted much of her time to caring for them through the years. As they became independent, her caregiving transferred to her beloved cats. Janice will be remembered for her love and devotion to family, compassion for animals, knack for gardening, avid reading, and dedication to exercise and fitness.
Survivors include her daughter, Cynthia Jobe of North Canton; grandson, Zachary Jobe of Los Angeles, Calif; granddaughter, Rylie Jobe of Chicago, Ill; sisters, Pat Heckaman of North Canton, Laurie Peters (MaryJane) of Columbus, Lynn Springer (Gary) of Canton; brother, Kim Peters (Cathy) of Lyndhurst; and son-in-law, Gary Daniska of Jackson Township. Preceding her in death are her daughter, Garee Lyn Daniska; mother, Virginia Wykoff Peters; step father, J.O. Peters; father, Norman Peters; step mother, Lu Peters, and special companion, Gary Gerlach.
Janice chose to donate her body to the Northeastern Ohio Universities College of Medicine. "SHE GAVE IN DEATH FOR THOSE IN LIFE". Per Janice's wishes, no visitation or service is planned. Donations can be made in Janice's name to the Stark County Humane Society, or animal rescue of donor's choice.
Published in The Repository on July 21, 2019