Memorial Mass
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Canton, OH
Janice L. Landers


1938 - 2019
Janice L. Landers Obituary
Janice L. Landers

Age 80, previously of Hot Springs Village, Ark., passed away on July 22, 2019 in Canton, Ohio. She was born on September 23, 1938 in Ottawa, Ill. to Carl and Marjorie Marshall. She graduated from Earlville High School in Earlville, Ill., and attended Milliken University in Ill. Janice was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Hot Springs Village, an avid golfer and bowler, and enjoyed singing with the Cedar Mountain Singers. She loved and cared for her family.

Janice was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Carol Belles and Jean Kallenbach. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Richard; her daughters, Jennifer (Jeff) Peck, and Sharon (John) Fleming, grandchildren, Colleen Fleming, Meghan Peck, and Carter Peck, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Mass will be held on August 3, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church in Canton, Ohio. Condolences may be made at www.karlofh.com
Published in The Repository on July 25, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
