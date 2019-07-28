Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
For more information about
Janice Geiger
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Malvern United Methodist Church
121 Wood Street
Malvern, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Malvern United Methodist Church
121 Wood Street
Malvern, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Geiger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Mae Geiger


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janice Mae Geiger Obituary
Janice Mae Geiger

age 89 of Malvern, passed away in hospice care at Carroll Health Care Center on Friday, July 26, 2019. Janice was born in Canton, Ohio on Oct. 27, 1929 to Charles and Ivy (Sherer) Shearer. Janice worked alongside her husband on the family farm. She was known for her large gardens. No weed was safe around her. She was also an excellent pie baker. Her specialty was pineapple pie which was her husband's favorite. She was active in the Malvern United Methodist Church. She was also an election board worker.

Janice is survived by two daughters, Vickie and Nancy Geiger both of Malvern. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Geiger and two brothers, Jason and Russell Shearer.

Funeral services will be held at the Malvern United Methodist Church, 121 Wood Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Frank Zugaro of the Malvern United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Robertsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malvern United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Malvern United Methodist Church General Fund, 121 Wood Street, Malvern Ohio 44644. Friends may express condolences at our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now