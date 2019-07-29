|
Janice Mae
Geiger
Funeral services will be held at the Malvern United Methodist Church, 121 Wood Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Frank Zugaro of the Malvern United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Robertsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malvern United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Malvern United Methodist Church General Fund, 121 Wood Street, Malvern Ohio 44644. Friends may express condolences at our website: www. bartleyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on July 29, 2019