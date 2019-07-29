Home

Bartley Funeral Home - Minerva
205 West Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
(330) 868-4114
Janice Geiger
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Malvern United Methodist Church
121 Wood Street
Malvern, OH
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Malvern United Methodist Church
121 Wood Street
Malvern, OH
Janice Mae Geiger


1929 - 2019
Janice Mae Geiger Obituary
Janice Mae

Geiger

Funeral services will be held at the Malvern United Methodist Church, 121 Wood Street, Malvern, Ohio, on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 12 p.m. with Pastor Frank Zugaro of the Malvern United Methodist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Robertsville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Malvern United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Malvern United Methodist Church General Fund, 121 Wood Street, Malvern Ohio 44644. Friends may express condolences at our website: www. bartleyfuneralhome.com

Deckman-Bartley

330-863-0441
Published in The Repository on July 29, 2019
