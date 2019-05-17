|
|
Janice R. (Sandy) Orlando
"Together Again"
age 84, of Canton, passed away peacefully Tuesday. Born in Middlebourne, WV, to the late Ernest and Viola (Robinson) Sandy. She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike J. Orlando, Sr.; daughters, Michele J. Orlando and Catherine M. Wetterauer; and sister, Faye Ann Dewalt. Janice loved animals and had many pets during her lifetime. She enjoyed puzzles. A voracious reader, she was known to read a novel in one day.
Janice is survived by her children: Rose Ann (John) Smith), Michael J. (Diana) Orlando II, Janine R. Orlando, Sherri Gore; five grandchildren: Tia (Alex) Bates, Stephanie (Marc) Crigger, Lauren Jones-Riley, Kortney (Don) George, Jennifer (Todd) Jones; nine great-grandchildren; brother, John (Carol) Poulson; sisters, Karen (Tom) Easterling, and Sharon (Steve) Newell.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home, with services to begin at 4 p.m., with Rev. Fr. Edward Beneleit officiating.
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2019