Janie L. Gremminger
76, of Louisville passed away on Dec. 16, 2019. Janie was born in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 20, 1943 to the late John and Jane Speck. She was employed at Stark Federal Credit Union for 17 years, was a member of American Legion Louisville Post #548, VFW Post #3747 and Canton Elks #68.
Preceded in death by her husband, Gene and brother, Jackie Speck. She is survived by her son, Gene Gremminger Jr.; daughter, Tammi (Roger) Whitted; granddaughters, McKenzie and Taylar; sisters, Nancy, Patty and Geri; sister-in-law, Marcia (Fred) Dyer; many other loving family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019