Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
1:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janie Gremminger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janie L. Gremminger


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janie L. Gremminger Obituary
Janie L. Gremminger

76, of Louisville passed away on Dec. 16, 2019. Janie was born in Canton, Ohio on Aug. 20, 1943 to the late John and Jane Speck. She was employed at Stark Federal Credit Union for 17 years, was a member of American Legion Louisville Post #548, VFW Post #3747 and Canton Elks #68.

Preceded in death by her husband, Gene and brother, Jackie Speck. She is survived by her son, Gene Gremminger Jr.; daughter, Tammi (Roger) Whitted; granddaughters, McKenzie and Taylar; sisters, Nancy, Patty and Geri; sister-in-law, Marcia (Fred) Dyer; many other loving family and friends.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 11-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will be at Forest Hill Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -