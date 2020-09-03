Jared Alexander Marcum18, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, August, 25, 2020. Born in Akron on October 3, 2001, a son of Jason and Nicole (Husted) Marcum. Preceded in death by grandmother Donna Marcum and aunt Susan (Husted) Sackett. Jared was a 2020 graduate of GlenOak High School, where he was a member of the high school band as well as the theater tech. department. Jared was attending the University of Akron in the Civil Engineering Department.Besides his parents, he is survived by 2 sisters Brett, Ainsley; brother Wyatt; grandparents Jim and Debbie Husted; grandfather Jessie Marcum; girlfriend Riley Conn; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, September 8th., from 5 PM to 8 PM in the First Christian Church, 6900 Market Ave N., Canton, OH 44721. IN LIEU OF FLOWERS, please make memorial donations to the Plain Local Instrumental Music Patrons Association (PLIMPA), P.O. Box 8748 Canton, OH 44711. You may add your condolences on our website:Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293